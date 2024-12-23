Summarize Simplifying... In short Sonu Sood, in his directorial debut 'Fateh', is not only raising the bar for gore in cinema but also setting a philanthropic precedent.

He has pledged to donate all earnings from the film to old age homes and orphanages, a testament to his commitment to social causes.

The film, produced by his wife Sonali Sood and Umesh KR Bansal, is dedicated to the people of India. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Fateh' trailer: Sonu Sood takes gore to whole new level

By Tanvi Gupta 05:16 pm Dec 23, 202405:16 pm

What's the story Actor-turned-director Sonu Sood released the trailer of his upcoming film, Fateh on Monday. The movie marks Sood's directorial debut and the trailer has already sent his fans into a frenzy. Slated to release on January 10, 2025, the film is an action-packed thriller that explores the world of cybercrime. It seeks to highlight the rising online fraud and digital security threats in today's era. Here's the trailer breakdown.

Star power

'Fateh' features a star-studded cast and Hollywood-level action

The trailer of Fateh highlights Sood's stunning action skills as an ex-special ops operative who investigates a cybercrime syndicate after a young woman gets caught in a scam. The movie features a star-studded cast with Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vijay Raj. To give it an international touch, the action scenes have been designed by Hollywood technicians including fight coordinator Federico Berte (Cobra Kai), fight choreographer Filip Ciprian Florian (The Woman King), and action director/stunt coordinator Lee Whittaker (Captain Marvel).

Philanthropic pledge

Sood to donate 'Fateh' earnings to social causes

Apart from his directorial debut, Sood has also been making headlines by promising to donate all earnings from Fateh. He had said that the film is made for the people of India and its profits will be given to old age homes and orphanages. This philanthropic gesture highlights his commitment to social work, making him an even more inspiring figure in the industry. The film is produced by Sood's wife Sonali Sood and Umesh KR Bansal.

Twitter Post

Have you checked out the trailer yet?