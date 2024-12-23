Summarize Simplifying... In short Renowned choreographer Mudassar Khan and his actor wife Riya Kishanchandani are celebrating the arrival of their baby girl.

Khan, known for his work in Bollywood hits like Dabangg and Bodyguard, and Kishanchandani, recognized for her roles in Mera Hona Ki Nahin Hona and her stint on Splitsvilla 13, shared the joyous news on social media.

Mudassar Khan and Riya Kishanchandani blessed with baby girl

Choreographer Mudassar Khan, wife Riya Kishanchandani welcome baby girl

By Tanvi Gupta 05:01 pm Dec 23, 2024

What's the story Renowned Bollywood choreographer Mudassar Khan and his actor wife Riya Kishanchandani have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The couple, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary on December 3, took to social media on Sunday to share the joyous news. They thanked their families and friends for their prayers and blessings and also thanked the medical team at Holy Family Hospital in Bandra.

Couple shared a video announcement on social media

The couple took to their respective social media handles to share a video with a heartfelt message that read, "With the blessings of the almighty and prayers of family and friends, we Mr. and Mrs. Khan are proud to announce that we are blessed with a baby girl." They also added an Arabic phrase to their announcement which translates to "In the name of Allah, there is no power or strength except with Allah."

Professional life

Khan and Kishanchandani's journey in entertainment industry

Khan is a celebrated name in the Indian entertainment industry, having choreographed Salman Khan's blockbuster movies like Dabangg and Bodyguard. He has also been a judge on the dance reality television series Dance India Dance. Kishanchandani, an actor, has appeared in projects like Mera Hona Ki Nahin Hona, Swag Di Sawari, and Tenu Dasseya. She was also a contestant on the dating reality show Splitsvilla 13.