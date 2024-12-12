Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in 'Thama'

Ayushmann-led 'bloody' 'Thama' is a film for kids, teases Rashmika

By Tanvi Gupta 01:37 pm Dec 12, 202401:37 pm

What's the story In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna revealed how excited she is for her upcoming film Thama, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor teased an action-packed role by saying, "That's gonna be incredible guys. I am going to be flying around. I'm so excited." She also revealed how fascinated she is with the unique universe being created for the film and how it would appeal to kids.

Film universe

Mandanna's fascination with 'Thama's unique universe

Mandanna said she was fascinated by the film's unique world. "You have the spy universe, you have all of this. But a universe like this which is so different that fascinated me," she said. "They are creating everything from the root. They are imagining things, convincing people to believe those things actually can exist." "It's a film for kids and I love making films for kids," whom she described as "the best audience."

Shooting commencement

'Thama' shoot: A new world for Mandanna

As Mandanna gears up to start shooting for Thama, she can't wait for the new challenges it brings. She said, "This is a completely new world for me as it's got a lot of performance. Face and emotions is one thing, but physically doing a lot of crazy things is another thing. I get to do it." The actor also revealed she manifested this opportunity in her life, wanting to do something that combines action and fun.

Set welcome

Khurrana's first day on 'Thama' set

Meanwhile, Khurrana recently shared glimpses of his first day on the Thama set. He shared two pictures on social media, displaying the warm reception he got from producer Dinesh Vijan and the team. One of the cards he got to read, "Dear Ayushmann, It's fang-tastic to have you on board Maddock's horror comedy universe. Who better than 'Ayushmann' to play the 'un-dead' THAMA? We believe this is a role you will love to sink your teeth into! Best Wishes, DV."

Film details

'Thama': A thrilling addition to horror-comedy genre

Thama, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar (Munjya) and produced by Amar Kaushik, will be released during Diwali 2025. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. Khurrana had earlier expressed his excitement about the project, calling it a "project of a lifetime" and a "total wildcard." He said, "I'm really pumped to join the sets of this film and create a huge big-screen experience with Dinesh (Vijan) and his entire team."