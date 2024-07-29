In short Simplifying... In short "Munjya", a unique blend of horror, comedy, and thrills rooted in Indian folklore, has been a box office hit, crossing the ₹100 crore mark.

The film, starring Abhay Verma and Sharvari, is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, likely in late August or early September.

'Munjya' joins Maddock Films's horror-comedy universe

Disney+ Hotstar to premiere 'Munjya'? Here's what we know

What's the story The horror-comedy film Munjya set the box office on fire when it premiered on June 7, 2024. And now, it is set for its digital debut. If reports are to be believed, the film will land on the over-the-top (OTT) platform, Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the Maddock Films banner, this is the third entry in Maddock Films's horror-comedy universe, following Stree (2018) and Bhediya (2022).

Streaming schedule

OTT streaming of 'Munjya' to begin in this month

Aditya Sarpotdar, the director of Munjya, revealed to Bollywood Life that the film is set to make its OTT debut sometime after August. He explained that the industry typically adheres to a two-month window for such releases. Consequently, viewers can expect the film to be available for streaming either in August or early September. The exact release date will be officially announced in due course.

Box office performance

Box office success for 'Munjya'

Munjya, with Abhay Verma and Sharvari in lead roles, has exceeded expectations with its impressive box office performance. Despite moderate anticipation, the film managed to surpass the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office. Supporting performances were given by Mona Singh, Sathyaraj, and others. The success of the film can be attributed to its unique blend of horror, thrills, and comedy, drawn from Indian folklore and mythology.