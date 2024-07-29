In short Simplifying... In short Josh Hartnett, once a Hollywood heartthrob, stepped away from the limelight due to unsettling stalking incidents, including a man claiming to be his father showing up at a premiere with a gun.

Josh Hartnett reveals stalking incidents prompted his Hollywood exit

What's the story Actor Josh Hartnett recently disclosed that his decision to leave Hollywood nearly two decades ago was significantly influenced by multiple stalking incidents. Speaking to The Guardian, the Oppenheimer actor recounted some unsettling experiences he encountered while residing in Los Angeles. He described instances of individuals showing up uninvited at his home, referring to them as stalking incidents that unsettled him.

Hartnett detailed one particularly disturbing incident that occurred at a film premiere. A man, who claimed to be Hartnett's father, arrived armed with a gun. The individual was subsequently incarcerated. This alarming episode, among others, heightened the actor's concerns about the potential dangers associated with fame and ultimately led him to reconsider his Hollywood career. "There were lots of things. It was a weird time. And I wasn't going to be grist for the mill."

Hartnett is now back in a leading role in 'Trap'

Despite his brief hiatus from Hollywood, Hartnett has continued to pursue his acting career. His latest project is M. Night Shyamalan's psychological horror-thriller Trap, which is set to release in August. In a twist of irony, Hartnett portrays a serial killer attempting to evade a stadium-wide police operation in the film! The film also stars Saleka Shyamalan and Alison Pill.