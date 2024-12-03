Summarize Simplifying... In short Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming film 'Despatch' delves into the world of investigative journalism, organized crime, and political corruption.

Bajpayee, who prepared for his role by speaking to journalists, suffered a knee injury during filming but continued to work.

The film, produced by Ronnie Screwvala, is set to release on ZEE5 on December 13. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Despatch' trailer: Manoj Bajpayee risks all to expose national scandal

By Tanvi Gupta 01:53 pm Dec 03, 202401:53 pm

What's the story The much-anticipated trailer of the upcoming thriller drama, Despatch, was unveiled on Tuesday. The film stars acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee as a fearless crime journalist hell-bent on exposing India's largest fraud, the GDR 2G scam. The movie, also starring Parvati Sehgal and Rituparna Sen, has already created a lot of buzz after its recent screening at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Here's the trailer breakdown.

Trailer insights

Trailer hints at intriguing plot and challenges

The newly released trailer, which clocks over two minutes, opens with Bajpayee's character questioning a mysterious death connected to the scam. As he digs deeper into the investigation, he finds himself in life-threatening situations—a harsh reality for many journalists. The film's narrative revolves around the infamous 2G spectrum case which embroiled politicians and private officials of India's United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in corruption allegations.

Actor's perspective

Bajpayee's preparation and insights into 'Despatch'

Bajpayee revealed that he prepared for his role in Despatch by speaking to investigative journalists from Delhi and Mumbai. He wanted to understand the complexities and contradictions of their profession. The actor described the film as an exploration of "organized crime, political corruption, and corporate takeovers." Notably, the movie adds to Bajpayee's string of successes with ZEE5 Global, following Dial 100, Silence, and Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.

Production challenges

Bajpayee's on-set injury and film's release details

Bajpayee revealed that he got a knee injury while shooting for the upcoming movie. He explained that his character's journey was about traversing the internal and external world of journalism, which resulted in this accident. However, he did not let the injury stop him from doing his job. The film, backed by Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP Movies, will be released on ZEE5 on December 13.

Twitter Post

In case you missed the trailer, watch here