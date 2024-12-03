Summarize Simplifying... In short Shantanu Maheshwari, despite his praised performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', feels the pressure to continually prove himself as an actor.

His subsequent film, 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', didn't receive the expected acclaim, causing disappointment.

However, he finds solace in the director's satisfaction with his work and continues to strive in his Bollywood journey, which also includes popular dance-based shows. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shantanu Maheshwari was in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Why 'Gangubai' failed to launch Shantanu Maheshwari's film career

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:19 pm Dec 03, 202401:19 pm

What's the story Actor Shantanu Maheshwari, who has starred in films helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Neeraj Pandey, recently spoke about his constant battle to find work in the film industry. Despite working with such illustrious directors, Maheshwari couldn't capitalize on these opportunities to become a go-to name in Bollywood. But why? The Kolkata-born dancer-actor told Mid-Day that it's because he still has to prove himself as a performer. "I mean, the struggle is still there," he said.

What he said

'I still have to perform because...'

"In terms of proving myself as a performer in every project, I have to," said Maheshwari. "I still don't have the leeway—I mean, even after being a part of such films—of sitting back and doing something casual." He added, "I still have to perform because I know for a fact that the day and the project I don't perform, people will say, 'See, I told you, he's a short-time performer, he isn't meant for the long haul (translated from Hindi).'"

Career setback

Maheshwari expressed disappointment over 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'

Maheshwari also spoke about his disappointment after Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha received a lukewarm response. However, he took comfort in the fact that "the Friday film business people never put the burden on you so that you feel the pressure." "For me, I always ask my director, 'Are you happy with my work or not?' and he (Pandey) said, 'I am happy with what you have done.'"

Filmography

Maheshwari's journey in Bollywood so far

Maheshwari's big break in Bollywood came when Bhansali cast him in Gangubai Kathiawadi opposite Alia Bhatt. Although his role was fairly small, he was widely praised for his performance as Afsaan Razzaq. He was later cast in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, where he essayed a young Ajay Devgn. However, the film didn't get as much appreciation as anticipated. Apart from these, Maheshwari is famous for dance-based shows such as Dil Dosti Dance and the ongoing Campus Beats.