'Without acting, I'd go mad or kill someone': Nana Patekar

By Tanvi Gupta 10:53 am Nov 22, 202410:53 am

What's the story Veteran actor Nana Patekar recently opened up about retirement in a candid conversation with fellow actor Anil Kapoor. The 73-year-old actor, who is known for his honesty and love for acting, said he can't imagine life without work. "Have you ever thought of retiring? How can I retire? There is so much happening in agal-bagal (around us), so much pollution, so much suffocation," he said.

Patekar expressed fears about life without acting

Patekar further elaborated on his fears about life without acting. "We would have died. We would have gone mad. We would have killed someone," he said. "This is what we have. We can remove whatever we have. What would have happened to us?" The actor's remarks highlight the significant role that acting plays in providing him with a sense of purpose and satisfaction amid the chaos of modern life.

Patekar's upcoming film 'Vanvaas' set for release

Meanwhile, Patekar is busy promoting his upcoming film Vanvaas. The movie is the brainchild of Anil Sharma, the man behind Gadar 2, who has donned multiple hats as producer, writer, and director. The film's narrative is said to be an emotional journey and has already piqued audience interest. Starring his son Utkarsh Sharma alongside Patekar, Vanvaas will be released on December 20.