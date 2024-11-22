'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' slightly drops; collects ₹239.65cr by Day 21
The horror-comedy sequel Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, featuring Kartik Aaryan, has reportedly raked in a whopping ₹239.65cr at the box office in its third week (Day 21). The film, directed by Anees Bazmee, has not only become one of this year's biggest hits but also established a new record for Aaryan as his highest-grossing film ever. Trade analysts predict it will soon cross the ₹250cr mark.
'BB3' maintained momentum despite stiff competition
Despite stiff competition from other new releases such as Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, The Sabarmati Express, and Gladiator II, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has managed to hold its ground. The film opened with a whopping ₹35cr on day one, as per reports, and crossed the ₹100cr mark within its opening weekend. It continued to draw audiences through its first and second weeks in theaters, earning an estimated ₹158.25cr and ₹58cr respectively.
'BB3' daily haul and OTT release
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which stars an ensemble cast including Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav, earned ₹1.65cr on Thursday, as per Sacnilk. The film's success has been attributed to positive word-of-mouth and glowing reviews from critics. Reportedly, the makers are eyeing a January 2025 OTT release for their venture, following the same strategy as competitor Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.