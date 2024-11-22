Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite facing competition from other new releases, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has held its own, raking in ₹239.65cr by its third week.

The film's success is attributed to positive reviews and word-of-mouth, with an OTT release planned for January 2025.

The star-studded cast, including Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, has also contributed to its popularity. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' box office collection

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' slightly drops; collects ₹239.65cr by Day 21

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:52 am Nov 22, 202410:52 am

What's the story The horror-comedy sequel Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, featuring Kartik Aaryan, has reportedly raked in a whopping ₹239.65cr at the box office in its third week (Day 21). The film, directed by Anees Bazmee, has not only become one of this year's biggest hits but also established a new record for Aaryan as his highest-grossing film ever. Trade analysts predict it will soon cross the ₹250cr mark.

Box office battle

'BB3' maintained momentum despite stiff competition

Despite stiff competition from other new releases such as Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, The Sabarmati Express, and Gladiator II, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has managed to hold its ground. The film opened with a whopping ₹35cr on day one, as per reports, and crossed the ₹100cr mark within its opening weekend. It continued to draw audiences through its first and second weeks in theaters, earning an estimated ₹158.25cr and ₹58cr respectively.

Record-breaking predictions

'BB3' daily haul and OTT release

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which stars an ensemble cast including Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav, earned ₹1.65cr on Thursday, as per Sacnilk. The film's success has been attributed to positive word-of-mouth and glowing reviews from critics. Reportedly, the makers are eyeing a January 2025 OTT release for their venture, following the same strategy as competitor Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.