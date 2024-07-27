In short Simplifying... In short The film 'Munjya' has become a box office sensation, raking in ₹127cr worldwide despite its lack of star power.

The film's unique concept and high-quality execution have resonated with audiences, proving that mid-budget movies with innovative ideas can be successful.

Despite competition and a less impressive overseas performance, 'Munjya' has become the second film in the Maddock cinematic universe to cross the ₹100cr mark domestically.

'Munjya' ends successful box office run at ₹127cr

Final box office update: 'Munjya' becomes super-hit with ₹127cr worldwide

By Tanvi Gupta 02:08 pm Jul 27, 202402:08 pm

What's the story The horror-comedy film Munjya, starring Abhay Verma and Sharvari, has ended its box office run after 50 days. Released on June 7, the movie, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, grossed a total of ₹127cr worldwide. It earned ₹122cr from domestic markets and an additional $575K (₹4.75cr) from overseas locations. The film has proven to be a major success for Maddock Films, which is now preparing for the release of Stree 2.

Unexpected success

'Munjya' turned out successful despite lack of pre-release hype

Munjya opened with ₹4cr at the box office, despite lacking star value or significant pre-release hype. The film's success is attributed to its unique concept and quality execution, coupled with high-quality VFX and editing. This resonated with audiences and signaled a positive trend for mid-budget movies with innovative concepts. In its first two weeks, Munjya collected ₹36cr and ₹32cr respectively.

Box office resilience

'Munjya' continued strong performance despite competition

Despite facing competition from Chandu Champion—released on June 14—and experiencing a drop in collections after the release of Kalki 2898 AD in the third week, Munjya continued to perform well. It became the second film in the Maddock cinematic universe to cross the ₹100cr mark after Stree (2018), with total domestic collections reaching ₹101cr. However, its overseas performance was less impressive, collecting just over $575K from foreign markets throughout its run.

Storyline and sequels

'Munjya' plot and Maddock Films's future plans

Munjya tells the story of a boy who turns into a monster named Munjya after being denied marriage to an older girl named Munni. The film follows Bittu (Verma), who encounters the monster during a visit to his ancestral village. Maddock's horror-universe's next film, Stree 2, will release on August 15. Whether a sequel to Munjya is in the works remains to be seen.