Sai Pallavi reacts to rumors about turning vegetarian

Did Sai Pallavi turn vegetarian for 'Ramayana'? Actor breaks silence

By Tanvi Gupta 09:59 am Dec 12, 2024

What's the story Sai Pallavi, who recently impressed audiences with her performance in Amaran, is set to make her Bollywood debut in Nitesh Tiwari's highly-awaited Ramayana as Sita, opposite Ranbir Kapoor's Ram. While details about her preparation remain under wraps, reports claimed she gave up non-vegetarian food during the shoot. However, Pallavi has expressed displeasure over these claims, addressing the issue in a recent statement.

'Next time I see crappy-story...you'll hear from me legally': Pallavi

On Wednesday, Pallavi addressed the rumors through a long note. She wrote on X/Twitter: "Most of the times, Almost every-time, I choose to stay silent whenever I see baseless rumours...but it's high-time that I react; especially around the time of my films' releases." "Next time I see any 'reputed' page or media/individual carrying a cooked-up crappy story...then you will hear from me legally!"

Read Pallavi's full post here

Claims: Pallavi traveled with a team of cooks during shoots

A Tamil daily published a blind item claiming Pallavi gave up non-vegetarian food for her role as Sita. The report also alleged she travels with a personal team of cooks who prepare only vegetarian meals for her during shoots. However, Pallavi has always been a vegetarian. In a previous interview, she said, "I am forever a vegetarian. I can't see when a life dies."

Meanwhile, know more about 'Ramayana'

Meanwhile, Tiwari's Ramayana is creating buzz as several actors, including Sunny Deol, Kapoor, KGF star Yash, and Ravi Dubey, are set to star in the epic. The film will be released in two parts, with Ramayana Part 1 slated for a Diwali 2026 release, followed by the second part arriving during the Festival of Lights in 2027, making it a much-anticipated cinematic event.