Summarize Simplifying... In short Vikrant Massey, known for his roles in "Balika Vadhu" and "A Death in the Gunj", recently clarified that he's not retiring but simply needs a break due to burnout and health issues.

Despite his break, fans can anticipate his new projects releasing in 2025.

Massey, who was recently awarded Personality of the Year at the 55th IFFI, is committed to creating "responsible cinema" that both entertains and inspires. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Massey is not retiring from acting

'People misread it': Vikrant Massey takes U-turn on retirement announcement

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:51 pm Dec 03, 202402:51 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey has clarified that he is not retiring from acting, contrary to recent speculation. The confusion stemmed after a post by Massey on Monday hinted that his last two films would be released in 2025 and he was "going back home." This led many to believe that the 37-year-old actor was announcing his retirement, triggering a wave of reactions online. However, speaking at the screening of The Sabarmati Report for PM Narendra Modi, Massey clarified his statement.

Clarification

'I'm not retiring...just burned out'

In an interview with News18, Massey said, "I'm not retiring... Just burned out. Need a long break. Miss home and health are also acting up... People misread it." His first post had read: "Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realize it's time to recalibrate and go back home."

Career journey

Massey's career and future projects

Massey started his TV career with Dhoom Machao Dhoom and became a household name with his 2009 role in Balika Vadhu. He then made his Bollywood debut with Lootera and won critical acclaim with his first lead role in A Death in the Gunj (2017). Though he announced a break from acting, fans can still look forward to Massey's upcoming projects, scheduled for release in 2025.

Acting philosophy

Massey's commitment to 'responsible cinema'

Just last week, Massey was awarded the Personality of the Year award at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). In his acceptance speech, he had said he preferred "entertainment and inspiring cinema." He said, "I always try to work responsibly. Whether it is 12th Fail, Sector 36, or The Sabarmati Report, there is always an effort to entertain people while also being part of responsible cinema."