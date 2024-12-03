Summarize Simplifying... In short Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor has moved into a luxurious Juhu apartment, costing her ₹6L per month.

She's paid the full year's rent upfront, totaling ₹72 lakh, and the deal includes four car parking slots, fitting her love for luxury cars.

She's paid the full year's rent upfront, totaling ₹72 lakh, and the deal includes four car parking slots, fitting her love for luxury cars.

The location is perfect as it's the same upscale neighborhood where her family, including veteran actors Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, reside.

Shraddha Kapoor is currently riding high on 'Stree 2's success

Shraddha Kapoor's new address: A ₹6L/month luxe Juhu apartment

What's the story Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, riding high on the success of her recent film Stree 2, has reportedly rented a lavish apartment in Mumbai's posh Juhu area. Per reports, the monthly rent for this luxury abode is said to be a whopping ₹6 lakh. The property, located on the third floor of an upscale residential tower, spans approximately 3,929 sq ft. Here are more details.

Lease details

Kapoor paid ₹72L in advance for the property

Per the property documents accessed by Zapkey, Kapoor has signed a 12-month lease for this property and has already paid the full rent for the entire tenure in advance. According to the portal, she shelled out an upfront payment of ₹72 lakh. The deal, which was officially registered on October 16, also included a stamp duty cost of ₹36,000 and a registration fee of ₹1,000.

Luxury lifestyle

Kapoor's new home comes with 4 parking slots

Along with the sprawling apartment, Kapoor also got exclusive access to four car parking slots in the tower. This fits perfectly with her known love for luxury cars, including her Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, which costs over ₹4 crore. Earlier reports had claimed that she was looking to rent Hrithik Roshan's apartment in Juhu, which would have made her Akshay Kumar's neighbor.

Family connection

Kapoor's family also resides in Juhu

The Ek Villain star's decision to rent a property in Juhu also makes sense as her family resides in the same locality. Her parents, veteran actors Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, also stay in the upscale neighborhood. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor's latest film Stree 2 has turned out to be a massive box office hit. It emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2024. Looking forward, Kapoor will reprise her role in the third installment of Stree.