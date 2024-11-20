Summarize Simplifying... In short In an effort to boost voter turnout in Mumbai, which has been notably low in past elections, local restaurants are offering a "Democracy Discount" to customers who show proof of voting.

Over 50 eateries, including popular spots like Silver Beach Cafe and The Bombay Canteen, are participating in this initiative.

Over 50 eateries, including popular spots like Silver Beach Cafe and The Bombay Canteen, are participating in this initiative.

The discount is available for dine-in customers and varies from place to place.

To avail of the 'Democracy discount', diners will have to show their voter IDs and inked fingers

Maharashtra polls: Mumbai restaurants' 'democracy discount' to voters today, tomorrow

By Snehil Singh 01:24 pm Nov 20, 202401:24 pm

What's the story In a one-of-a-kind initiative to encourage voter turnout in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, a number of Mumbai restaurants are giving a "democracy discount" to voters. The National Restaurant Association of India's (NRAI) Mumbai Chapter announced the initiative, which offers a 20% discount on dine-in bills at participating establishments. The offer is applicable for two days—Wednesday (November 20) and Thursday (November 21).

Voter participation

Initiative aims to address low voter turnout

The "Democracy Discount" initiative comes in light of Mumbai's abysmally low voter turnout in the past. In the 2019 Assembly elections, Mumbai had a turnout of around 50.67%, much lower than the state average of 61.44%. Besides, the general elections earlier this year also witnessed a meager turnout of 52.4% in Mumbai, making it the city's second-highest turnout.

Discount details

How to avail of 'Democracy discount'

To avail of the discount, voters will have to show their voter ID and inked fingers as proof of voting. The discount is only for dine-in customers and may vary from outlet to outlet. 56 restaurants are participating in this initiative, including popular joints like Silver Beach Cafe, Nom Nom Khar, Estella, Akina, The Sassy Spoon, and Saz Cafe.

Participating outlets

Other participating restaurants in the initiative

Other prominent names providing the "Democracy Discount" are Social and Smoke House Deli outlets, Farzi Cafe, Pa Pa Ya, and The Bombay Canteen. The NRAI had also introduced a similar discount scheme during the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai and Bengaluru. This time around, the effort hopes to get more citizens to exercise their democratic rights and cast their votes in the ongoing elections.