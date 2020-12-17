Months after the ouster of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, a BJP leader made an explosive claim — one linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kailash Vijayvargiya, the National General Secretary of BJP, claimed on Wednesday that PM Modi had a huge role to play in toppling former Chief Minister Kamal Nath's government. Currently, the central state is governed by BJP. Here's more.

Statement Vijayvargiya disclosed a secret about PM Modi's involvement

Vijayvargiya was speaking at an event in Indore, which was also attended by the state's Home Minister Narottam Mishra. "Don't tell anyone. I haven't told anyone this till now... am making it public for the first time from this stage. If anyone played an important role in pulling down the Kamal Nath government, it was Narendra Modi and not Dharmendra Pradhan," Vijayvargiya said.

Questions PM must answer: Digvijaya Singh targeted BJP

Just as the video went viral, Congress leaders jumped to question BJP. A senior member of the party, Digvijaya Singh, asked in a tweet if PM Modi will reveal the truth now. He asked was the nationwide lockdown (imposed in March due to coronavirus) delayed because Nath's government was to be brought down. "This is a very serious allegation, Modi ji," he added.

Earlier, Chouhan said central leadership orchestrated the fall

This is not the first time that the involvement of central powers in overthrowing Nath's government came to the fore. In June, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan told party workers that the top brass decided the government has to be toppled. "Tell me was it possible to dislodge the government without Jyotiraditya Scindia and Tulsi Silawat. There was no other way," he said.

What happened 15 months after losing, BJP regained power in MP

In the 2018 elections, BJP narrowly lost MP after governing the state for three straight terms. The fates turned for the saffron party this year when in March Congress' blue-eyed boy Jyotiraditya Scindia left the party. He took 22 MLAs with him, joined BJP, helping Chouhan sit on the CM's chair again. All this happened when the coronavirus pandemic was in the initial days.

Results Last month, BJP won by-polls and the prestige battle