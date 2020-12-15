The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022, party chief Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday. The party forms the ruling government in the national capital of Delhi with Kejriwal as the Chief Minister. Kejriwal said dirty politics and corrupt leaders are blocking the development in Uttar Pradesh, which is currently governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Announcement People of UP asked me to ensure basic amenities: Kejriwal

Addressing a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Kejriwal said that the AAP has formed a government in Delhi three times and has emerged as the main Opposition in Punjab. "The party will contest the state elections in Uttar Pradesh in 2022," he then said. Kejriwal said people from UP have approached him to contest the polls to ensure the basic amenities provided in Delhi.

Quote 'Every UP government sets new records of corruption'

Slamming the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government, Kejriwal said, "People in UP are forced to come to Delhi for basic facilities like health and education. Can the biggest state in India not become the most developed state too?" "UP's dirty politics and corrupt leaders and blocking the state's development," he said, adding that every ruling government in UP has "set new records of corruption."

Information AAP has honest intent unlike other parties in UP: Kejriwal

Kejriwal went on to compare Delhi and UP, asserting that the national capital is better in terms of healthcare, education, women's safety, etc. He asked the people of UP to give the AAP one chance as the party has "honest intent."

Previous elections Goa Zilla Panchayat elections: AAP's Hanzel Fernandes wins in Benaulim