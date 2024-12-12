Summarize Simplifying... In short "Pushpa 2" has joined the exclusive ₹1,000cr club, following in the footsteps of other Indian blockbusters like "Dangal", "Baahubali 2", "RRR", "KGF: Chapter 2", "Jawan", "Pathaan", and "Kalki 2898 AD".

Produced on a massive ₹450cr budget, "Pushpa 2" has been a roaring success, even surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's hit "Jawan" in Hindi markets.

The film continues the story of "Pushpa: The Rise", featuring Telugu superstar Arjun, Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in key roles.

'Pushpa 2' shatters yet another record

'Pushpa 2' hits ₹1,000cr mark: Other films in this club

By Tanvi Gupta 02:00 am Dec 12, 202402:00 am

What's the story Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's latest release, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has created cinematic history by becoming the fastest Indian film to enter the elite ₹1,000cr club. The action-packed sequel accomplished this astonishing feat in just six days after its release on December 5. This success comes at a time when the Indian film industry has been largely struggling to deliver successful movies. Apart from Pushpa 2, these films have also achieved this feat.

Other Indian films in the ₹1,000cr club

Before Pushpa 2, a few other Indian films had entered the ₹1,000cr club. Aamir Khan's Dangal, released in 2016 and helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, was reportedly the first Hindi film to do so with a lifetime worldwide collection of ₹2,024 crore. SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and RRR also entered the elite club with collections of ₹1,788.06 crore and ₹1,230 crore, respectively.

More films in the ₹1,000cr club

In 2022, Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash, became the first Kannada movie to enter the ₹1,000cr club with ₹1,215 crore. The next year, Shah Rukh Khan delivered two massive hits—Jawan and Pathaan—both of which joined this elite group with ₹1,160 crore and ₹1,055 crore respectively. In 2024, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD topped the charts as the highest-grossing film with a worldwide collection of ₹1,042.25 crore.

'Pushpa 2' outperformed 'Jawan' in Hindi markets

Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings on a whopping ₹450cr budget, reportedly, the film has been a massive success across regions. In Hindi markets, it even outperformed Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 blockbuster hit Jawan. It was directed by Atlee. Continuing the narrative from where Pushpa: The Rise left off, the film features Telugu superstar Arjun reprising his titular role along with Mandanna's Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS.