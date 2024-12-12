Summarize Simplifying... In short Applause Entertainment is set to captivate audiences with a lineup of intriguing OTT shows.

'Scam 2010,' 'Black Warrant': Applause Entertainment's upcoming OTT shows

What's the story 2025 is shaping to be an exciting year for OTT platforms, with a slate of series that promise unforgettable characters, powerful storylines, and unparalleled entertainment. Applause Entertainment, known for shows such as Tanaav and Criminal Justice, aims to dominate the coming year with several upcoming projects. Let's take a look at their interesting lineup.

'Gandhi'

Applause Entertainment brings the highly anticipated biopic Gandhi, starring Pratik Gandhi in the titular role. This compelling series delves into Mahatma Gandhi's formative years and legal career, unraveling the experiences that fueled his passion for justice. With an impressive international cast and ace director Hansal Mehta at the helm, Gandhi promises to be a deeply immersive journey.

'Black Warrant'

Based on the bestseller Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta and journalist Sunetra Choudhury, Black Warrant offers a chilling look into India's prison system. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Andolan Films, this series is set to grip viewers with its raw and unflinching storytelling.

'Trail of an Assassin'

Trail of an Assassin chronicles the gripping story of the hunt for Rajiv Gandhi's assassin, inspired by Anirudhya Mitra's book Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi's Assassin. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with Kukunoor Movies, this series is expected to blend historical accuracy with edge-of-the-seat drama.

'Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga'

After Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga will dive into the extraordinary rise and fall of maverick businessman Subrata Roy. Based on Tamal Bandyopadhyay's book Sahara: The Untold Story and helmed by Mehta, this series, co-produced by Studio Next, will explore one of India's most infamous financial scandals.

'Half Lion'

Half Lion marks Applause Entertainment's first bilingual series, crafted in collaboration with Aha Studio. Created by Raajneeti director Prakash Jha, it is based on the life of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, offering an intimate look into his leadership and legacy. More updates about the show are expected to be announced soon.

'Nyaya'

Nyaya is a fictionalized courtroom drama inspired by real events. It follows the journey of a 17-year-old girl seeking justice against a powerful cult leader who abused her. Directed by Nitya Mehra, Karan Kapadia, and Heeraz Marfatia, and produced by Applause Entertainment with Mangata Films, Nyaya is expected to be a hard-hitting, gripping narrative.

'Indi(r)a's Emergency'

Indi(r)a's Emergency is a three-part documentary series that examines one of the most controversial chapters in India's history—the nationwide Emergency declared by Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977. Directed by Motwane and co-produced by Andolan Films, this series will likely spark conversations and reflections around one of the most pivotal moments in Indian democracy.

Timeless tales from 'Amar Chitra Katha'

Applause Entertainment has also acquired the rights to the Amar Chitra Katha catalog, encompassing over 400 titles. This beloved treasure trove of Indian mythology and history will be reimagined as animated content, promising to enchant audiences of all ages with its timeless tales and powerful messaging.