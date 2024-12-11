Summarize Simplifying... In short 'Crime Patrol' actress Sapna Singh's son, Sagar, was found dead under suspicious circumstances. His friends, who were last seen with him, confessed to leaving him in a field after a drug and alcohol-fueled night, leading to a murder case being registered.

'Crime Patrol' actor Sapna Singh's son found dead; friends arrested

By Tanvi Gupta 07:05 pm Dec 11, 202407:05 pm

What's the story In a shocking incident, television actor Sapna Singh's 14-year-old son, Sagar, was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Adlakhia village in Bareilly on Sunday. While the initial post-mortem report couldn't determine the cause of death as there were no signs of poisoning or drug overdose, Sagar's friends Anuj and Sunny have been taken into custody after they reportedly confessed to consuming drugs and alcohol with him before his death. However, Singh has alleged that her son was brutally murdered.

Confession

Sagar's friends confessed to leaving him in a field

During police interrogation, Anuj reportedly confessed that they had consumed drugs and alcohol together. He said that Sagar had an overdose of cocktails and fell, leading them to panic. In their fear, they dragged him from the road and left him in a field before returning home. They claimed to be unaware that their actions would result in Sagar's death.

Investigation

CCTV footage supported friends' confession, murder case registered

The police investigation was assisted by CCTV footage from cameras near the spot, which showed both friends dragging Sagar. Initially, the police thought of filing charges for unintentional murder since the post-mortem report was unclear. However, after Singh's protest and road blockade, a complaint was filed and the case has now been registered as murder. The investigation into this tragic incident is underway.

Post

Singh alleged her son was brutally murdered

Meanwhile, Singh shared a heartbreaking Instagram Story, alleging that her son was brutally attacked—his legs were broken, his throat slit, and he was shot. She claimed the culprits deceived Sagar by inviting him to play cricket. Expressing her family's anguish, she called for justice for her son. "We, Sagar's aunt, grandma, and everyone are grieving this unbearable loss," she wrote on social media, alongside photos of her son's body. A new murder case has been filed at Bhuta Police Station.

Protest

Singh's protest led to traffic disruption and second post-mortem demand

On finding her son's body, Singh, who is known for her roles in shows like Crime Patrol and Mati ki Banno, returned to her maternal home in Rasula village from Mumbai. She blocked the Bisalpur road with the villagers and staged a protest demanding a second post-mortem. Per reports, the protest continued for nearly one and a half hours, causing a major traffic disruption before CO Faridpur persuaded her to call it off.