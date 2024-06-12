Next Article

'General Hospital' honors slain actor Johnny Wactor in latest episode

By Tanvi Gupta 11:17 am Jun 12, 202411:17 am

What's the story The popular American daytime soap opera General Hospital recently paid tribute to its former cast member, Johnny Wactor, who was tragically killed in Los Angeles on May 27. The tribute was featured in the latest episode, with a title card displaying Wactor's image and the words "In loving memory of Johnny Wactor." Wactor, known for his role as Brando Corbin on the show, was part of the ABC soap from 2020 to 2022.

Statement

'General Hospital' team expressed grief over Wactor's death

Following the news of Wactor's untimely death, the General Hospital team expressed their sorrow. They stated, "The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor's untimely passing. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time." Wactor was fatally shot after a bartending shift in Downtown Los Angeles.

Investigation update

Wactor's family planned march, offers reward for suspects' capture

Wactor's brother Grant revealed that the actor was shot after confronting three men attempting to steal a catalytic converter from his car. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed that Wactor died from a gunshot wound to the chest, ruling his death as a homicide. The suspects are still at large, and Wactor's family is planning a march. A $25,000 reward has been offered for any information leading to their arrest.

Co-star's tribute

Co-star Sofia Mattsson fondly remembered Wactor

Sofia Mattsson, Wactor's co-star on General Hospital, also fondly remembered him at the recently held 51st Daytime Emmy Awards. She described him as a supportive and friendly colleague who always made others feel comfortable. Mattsson shared that they had many memorable moments both on and off-screen. Wactor's talents were not limited to General Hospital; he also appeared in several other projects like Siberia (2013), Agent X (2015), Training Day (2017), and NCIS (2019).

Tributes

Other co-stars and industry figures paid tribute, too

Following Wactor's death, several other co-stars from General Hospital paid tribute to him. Mattsson described him as "one of the most incredible humans I've ever met," while Briana Lane remembered him as "the kindest and a gentleman to everyone he met." Kirsten Storms expressed her deep sadness and Laura Wright called him "an incredible man." Ashton Arbab, who played his on-screen son, also posted a heartfelt tribute to his "TV dad" on Instagram.