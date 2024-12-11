Summarize Simplifying... In short Four students have mysteriously disappeared after being influenced by the hit Netflix film 'Lucky Baskhar'.

December 11, 2024

What's the story In a bizarre incident, four ninth-grade boys from Vizag have reportedly gone missing after getting inspired by Dulquer Salmaan's hit film Lucky Baskhar. The Tollywood movie narrates the gripping story of a common man's rise from rags to riches. Per reports, the boys—Charan Teja, Raghu, Karthik, and Kiran Kumar—who stay in a hostel in Maharanipet were so enthralled by this story that they decided to recreate it in their own lives.

Students' escape captured on CCTV, police investigation underway

The boys' escape was captured on a viral CCTV video which shows them scaling their hostel gates at around 6:20am. Before leaving, they reportedly told their friends they would return only after earning enough money to buy cars, as shown in the film. Their disappearance led their parents to contact local police who have since registered a missing persons case and are searching for them at railway stations, bus terminals, and other public places.

'Lucky Baskhar' success and plot

Meanwhile, Lucky Baskhar has been a box office hit, earning over ₹80cr domestically. The film, which debuted on Netflix on November 28, continues to gain popularity. It features Salmaan as a bank employee who becomes a billionaire through determination and ingenuity. It also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and is directed by Venky Atluri.