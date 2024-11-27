Summarize Simplifying... In short Netflix is developing a film about India's first general election, with Saif Ali Khan set to portray Sukumar Sen, the country's first Chief Election Commissioner.

The film will delve into the challenges faced by the newly democratic nation and its citizens during the election held from 1951 to 1952.

What's the story Saif Ali Khan, Pratik Gandhi, and Deepak Dobriyal will star in an upcoming Netflix film based on India's first general election, reported PeepingMoon. The untitled project will be helmed by Raees director Rahul Dholakia. Nikkhil Advani is producing the film under his Emmay Entertainment banner. It is currently in the pre-production stage and will reportedly go on floors around April-May 2025.

Plot details

Film to chronicle India's 1st general election

The Netflix original will tell the story of India's first general election, which took place from October 25, 1951 to February 21, 1952. It was the beginning of democratic rule in newly independent India. The film will focus on the struggles of the government and the citizens who were not used to the electoral process. Nevertheless, a whopping 45.7% of eligible voters turned up for the landmark event.

Character reveal

Khan to portray India's 1st Chief Election Commissioner

Khan will be seen as Sukumar Sen, India's first Chief Election Commissioner. Under Sen's leadership, the Election Commission conducted India's first two general elections with incredible precision and fairness. Sen, an Indian Civil Services (ICS) officer and an accomplished mathematician, meticulously planned these elections with two Regional Election Commissioners and a Chief Election Officer for each state.

Director's dedication

Dholakia's extensive research and Khan's Netflix collaborations

The report further mentioned that to ensure historical accuracy in his film, Dholakia has been researching this subject for years. He will dive fully into the project after the release of his upcoming firefighter drama, Agni. It is hitting Amazon Prime Video on December 6. The film will be Khan's first collaboration with Dholakia and his third with Netflix, after Sacred Games and the upcoming film, Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter.