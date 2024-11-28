Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite the success of her latest album, Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé has not announced any tour plans.

No, Beyoncé isn't planning a tour after Netflix halftime show

By Tanvi Gupta 11:00 am Nov 28, 202411:00 am

What's the story Beyoncé has quashed rumors that she is planning a tour next year after her much-awaited Christmas Day halftime show. The clarification was made by her longtime publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, who wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Untrue. Nothing to report here. Whenever there is any news, you will hear it directly from the source first." This came after music industry trade publication Hits Daily Double and US Sun reported an imminent tour promotion by the singer.

Beyoncé's recent success and upcoming Netflix performance

Beyoncé, 43, has been riding high on the success of her latest album, Cowboy Carter, which was released in March. The country-inspired project scored 11 Grammy nominations, including album of the year. This made her the most recognized artist in Grammy history with a career total of 99 nominations. However, despite the acclaim, she has yet to announce plans to tour with Cowboy Carter.

Beyoncé halftime show: A Netflix special event

Meanwhile, Beyoncé will perform songs from Cowboy Carter for the first time during a halftime show on December 25. The performance will be part of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game and will be streamed live on Netflix from Houston's NRG Stadium, her hometown. Last week, Netflix teased that "some special guests" who worked on Cowboy Carter would join her onstage, although no names have been confirmed yet.

A look back at Beyoncé's previous tour success

Beyoncé's last tour, Renaissance, was a smashing success. From May to October 2023, she performed 56 shows in North America and Europe. The tour grossed an impressive $579 million and was filmed for a concert movie that earned another $44.4 million at the box office. With the success and the acclaim for her album Cowboy Carter, fans are eagerly awaiting a new tour.