Summarize Simplifying... In short "The Sabarmati Report", a film based on the 2002 Godhra tragedy, has seen a steady rise in earnings, collecting ₹26cr in 16 days.

Despite a slight dip on the 16th day, the film's viewership increased throughout the day, peaking at 24.94% during night shows.

The film, starring Sundip Ved and Abhishant Rana, has been praised by several politicians, including PM Narendra Modi.

'The Sabarmati Report' box office collection

'The Sabarmati Report' is stable; collects ₹26cr in 16 days

By Isha Sharma 10:02 am Dec 01, 202410:02 am

What's the story Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, The Sabarmati Report starring Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra has continued to perform steadily at the box office. On its 16th day (Saturday), it added around ₹1.9cr to its earnings, taking the total to an estimated ₹26cr, reported Sacnilk. The film is backed by Ektaa Kapoor.

Collection boost

'The Sabarmati Report' witnessed a significant increase in collections

The film received a major boost in its collections on the 15th day (Friday), earning ₹2.1cr, which was an increase of 180% from the previous day. This surge added a lot to the total earnings of ₹26cr netted by Saturday evening. Despite a slight dip on its 16th day, The Sabarmati Report has a chance to keep earning till the arrival of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 on Thursday.

Occupancy rate

'The Sabarmati Report' recorded 15.77% occupancy on Saturday

The Sabarmati Report recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 15.77% on its third Saturday. The film witnessed a gradual increase in viewership throughout the day, starting with 6.69% for morning shows and peaking at 24.94% during night shows. The film is based on the 2002 Godhra tragedy and also stars Sundip Ved and Abhishant Rana. It has received praise from several politicians, including PM Narendra Modi.