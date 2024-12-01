Raj Kundra summoned by ED in porn racket case
Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a pornography racket case. This development comes just days after raids were conducted at his home and office in Mumbai earlier this week. Kundra has reportedly been asked to appear before the agency on Monday.
Kundra's involvement in money laundering investigation
Kundra, who was arrested by the Mumbai Police in July 2021 for allegedly creating and distributing pornographic content, is now the focus of a money laundering investigation. The ED has been probing the financial trails and alleged proceeds of crime generated from the making and sale of porn films. Earlier this week, the probe agency raided around 15 locations in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh.
ED's raids at Kundra's properties and crypto-ponzi scheme probe
The ED also conducted raids at Kundra's residence and offices in connection with this investigation. The operation has reportedly unearthed financial links indicating the laundering of proceeds generated from the content streamed through mobile platforms. Apart from this, the ED is also investigating Kundra's alleged involvement in a crypto-ponzi scheme led by Amit Bhardwaj, the mastermind of the Gain Bitcoin scam.
Background: Kundra's alleged role in explicit content distribution
The case against Kundra dates back to February 2021 when the Mumbai Police initiated a probe into a pornography racket. Several women had complained that they were coerced into making pornographic content under the pretext of auditions for web series and films. The women alleged they were threatened and forced to complete the shoots, which were subsequently uploaded on subscription-based mobile apps like Hotshots, HotHit Movies, and websites like Hothitmovies and Nuefliks.
Kundra's denial of charges and cooperation with investigation
Kundra, who founded Armsprime Media Private Limited in 2019, has been accused of being the racket's key conspirator. His company developed the Hotshots app, which was later sold to Kenrin Limited, a UK-based firm that is owned by his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi. Kundra has denied the charges against him. On Saturday, he posted a statement on Instagram and said, "I am fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation that has been unfolding for the past four years."