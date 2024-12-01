Summarize Simplifying... In short Raj Kundra, previously arrested for allegedly creating and distributing pornographic content, is now under the lens of a money laundering investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing financial trails from the sale of porn films and Kundra's potential involvement in a crypto-ponzi scheme.

Despite denying the charges, Kundra is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Raj Kundra has been asked to appear on Monday

Raj Kundra summoned by ED in porn racket case

By Isha Sharma 09:58 am Dec 01, 202409:58 am

What's the story Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a pornography racket case. This development comes just days after raids were conducted at his home and office in Mumbai earlier this week. Kundra has reportedly been asked to appear before the agency on Monday.

Ongoing probe

Kundra's involvement in money laundering investigation

Kundra, who was arrested by the Mumbai Police in July 2021 for allegedly creating and distributing pornographic content, is now the focus of a money laundering investigation. The ED has been probing the financial trails and alleged proceeds of crime generated from the making and sale of porn films. Earlier this week, the probe agency raided around 15 locations in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh.

Investigation details

ED's raids at Kundra's properties and crypto-ponzi scheme probe

The ED also conducted raids at Kundra's residence and offices in connection with this investigation. The operation has reportedly unearthed financial links indicating the laundering of proceeds generated from the content streamed through mobile platforms. Apart from this, the ED is also investigating Kundra's alleged involvement in a crypto-ponzi scheme led by Amit Bhardwaj, the mastermind of the Gain Bitcoin scam.

Case history

Background: Kundra's alleged role in explicit content distribution

The case against Kundra dates back to February 2021 when the Mumbai Police initiated a probe into a pornography racket. Several women had complained that they were coerced into making pornographic content under the pretext of auditions for web series and films. The women alleged they were threatened and forced to complete the shoots, which were subsequently uploaded on subscription-based mobile apps like Hotshots, HotHit Movies, and websites like Hothitmovies and Nuefliks.

Defense stance

Kundra's denial of charges and cooperation with investigation

Kundra, who founded Armsprime Media Private Limited in 2019, has been accused of being the racket's key conspirator. His company developed the Hotshots app, which was later sold to Kenrin Limited, a UK-based firm that is owned by his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi. Kundra has denied the charges against him. On Saturday, he posted a statement on Instagram and said, "I am fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation that has been unfolding for the past four years."