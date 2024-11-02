Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Amaran' has made a splash, raking in ₹40.65cr in just two days, with a high theater occupancy rate, especially in Tamil regions.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Kamal Haasan, R Mahendran, and Vivek Krishnani, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Rahul Bose and Bhuvan Arora.

'Amaran' box office collection

'Amaran' maintains momentum; crosses ₹40cr mark in 2 days

What's the story The Tamil film Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, continues to perform well at the box office, despite a slight dip in numbers on its second day. The action war drama, released on Thursday, narrates the real-life story of Army officer Major Mukund Varadarajan, who was martyred in the 2014 Qazipathri Operation. It minted ₹21.4cr on its opening day, and despite a drop in numbers on the second day, maintained a robust pace.

Collection details

'Amaran' Day 2 box office collection and occupancy rates

On its second day, Amaran earned ₹19.25cr, taking its total net collection to ₹40.65cr, according to Sacnilk. The film witnessed 81.70% Tamil occupancy in theaters on Friday with different occupancy rates: 66.79% in morning shows, 83.36% in afternoon shows, 86.79% in evening shows, and 89.85% at night shows. In Telugu theaters, the movie had a lower but still impressive occupancy of 57.50%.

Production insights

'Amaran' production budget and cast details

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Amaran was reportedly made on a budget of ₹130cr. The film was produced by Kamal Haasan, R Mahendran, and Vivek Krishnani. It stars an ensemble cast including Rahul Bose, Bhuvan Arora, Suresh Chakravarthy, Shreekumar, Mir Salman, and Geetha Kailasam in pivotal roles. The film is likely to stream on Netflix after its theatrical run.