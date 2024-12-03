Summarize Simplifying... In short Bollywood actor Aadar Jain, cousin of Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor, is set to marry Alekha Advani, founder of wellness firm Way Well, in 2025.

The couple, who turned their lifelong friendship into love in 2023, celebrated their roka ceremony with the Kapoor family.

Jain, grandson of Raj Kapoor, believes in personal choice when it comes to celebrity relationships and privacy.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are engaged

Kareena-Ranbir's cousin, Aadar Jain to wed Alekha Advani in 2025

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:38 am Dec 03, 2024

What's the story Bollywood actor Aadar Jain and his fiancée Alekha Advani are reportedly all set to tie the knot on February 20-21, 2025, in Mumbai. The couple, who have known each other since childhood, recently held their roka ceremony on November 23. They have now asked their friends and family to save the dates for their upcoming nuptials, Times of India reported.

Roka attendance

Kapoor family members attended Jain-Advani's 'roka' ceremony

The roka ceremony of Jain and Advani was graced by the presence of prominent members of the Kapoor family, such as Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Karisma Kapoor. The couple's romance grew from a lifelong friendship into love in 2023 after Jain's breakup with actor Tara Sutaria. Jain went down on one knee in the Maldives in September this year.

Know more

Here's more about the bride and groom

Jain, the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain, is the grandson of the legendary Raj Kapoor. He has entered Bollywood, having starred in Hindi films like Qaidi Band (2017) and Hello Charlie (2021). Meanwhile, Advani is the founder of a wellness and retreat firm called Way Well. She is reportedly 32 years old, two years older than Jain.

Relationship perspective

Jain's views on celebrity relationships and privacy

In a past interview with Zoom, Jain spoke about how celebrities have different approaches toward their relationships. He said, "Everyone is different, so you can't do what other people do. They have their own personal choices." He added that if celebrities decide to hide or talk about their relationships, it's for personal reasons and there should be no pressure to conform.