Diljit Dosanjh unveils 'Don' teaser featuring SRK's voiceover
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has dropped a teaser of his upcoming song, Don, which has a voiceover by none other than, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The 30-second clip was released on Thursday and has already been making waves on the internet. In the video, Dosanjh is seen stepping out of a helicopter and getting onto a yacht as Khan's voice reverberates in the background.
Khan's voiceover adds depth to 'Don' teaser
Khan's voiceover in the teaser further adds a layer of depth to the video. He says, "Puraani kahawat hain, ke sab se upar jaana hain to bohot sari mehnat chahiye. Lekin agar sabse upar tikna hain, to maa ki dua chahiye. Tumhara mujh tak pohochna mushkil hi nahin, namunkin hain." The lines translate to: "There's an old saying that you need hard work to reach the top but staying there requires your mother's blessings."
Checked out the teaser yet?
Fans excited about Dosanjh and Khan's collaboration
Fans have been going gaga over the collaboration of Dosanjh and Khan. "King Dosanjh X King Khan," wrote one fan on social media, while another said, "King of Bollywood x king of Punjabi industry." The YouTube comments section was flooded with "Two legends in one frame" and "It's about to get real." Many fans used fire and heart-eye emojis to express their excitement for the song's release.
Dosanjh's admiration for Khan evident in recent events
Dosanjh's love for Khan was on full display during his recent Dil-Luminati Tour show in Kolkata. He shouted "Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo," the slogan of Khan's IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and declared himself a fan. Khan responded to Dosanjh's gesture on X/Twitter, thanking him, "Thank you for bringing joy to the City of Joy, @diljitdosanjh Paaji, (sic)." Meanwhile, in his Instagram Story, Dosanjh revealed the single will be out on "Friday, the 13th."