Summarize Simplifying... In short Fans are buzzing with excitement over the collaboration between Diljit Dosanjh and Shah Rukh Khan for Dosanjh's new single 'Don'.

The teaser, featuring Khan's voiceover, has sparked a flurry of enthusiastic comments on social media.

Dosanjh's admiration for Khan was evident during his recent tour show in Kolkata, where he declared himself a fan of Khan's IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders.

The single is set to release on Friday, the 13th. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Diljit Dosanjh unveils 'Don' teaser featuring SRK's voiceover

By Tanvi Gupta 01:29 pm Dec 12, 202401:29 pm

What's the story Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has dropped a teaser of his upcoming song, Don, which has a voiceover by none other than, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The 30-second clip was released on Thursday and has already been making waves on the internet. In the video, Dosanjh is seen stepping out of a helicopter and getting onto a yacht as Khan's voice reverberates in the background.

Voiceover impact

Khan's voiceover adds depth to 'Don' teaser

Khan's voiceover in the teaser further adds a layer of depth to the video. He says, "Puraani kahawat hain, ke sab se upar jaana hain to bohot sari mehnat chahiye. Lekin agar sabse upar tikna hain, to maa ki dua chahiye. Tumhara mujh tak pohochna mushkil hi nahin, namunkin hain." The lines translate to: "There's an old saying that you need hard work to reach the top but staying there requires your mother's blessings."

Twitter Post

Checked out the teaser yet?

Fan reactions

Fans excited about Dosanjh and Khan's collaboration

Fans have been going gaga over the collaboration of Dosanjh and Khan. "King Dosanjh X King Khan," wrote one fan on social media, while another said, "King of Bollywood x king of Punjabi industry." The YouTube comments section was flooded with "Two legends in one frame" and "It's about to get real." Many fans used fire and heart-eye emojis to express their excitement for the song's release.

Mutual respect

Dosanjh's admiration for Khan evident in recent events

Dosanjh's love for Khan was on full display during his recent Dil-Luminati Tour show in Kolkata. He shouted "Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo," the slogan of Khan's IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and declared himself a fan. Khan responded to Dosanjh's gesture on X/Twitter, thanking him, "Thank you for bringing joy to the City of Joy, @diljitdosanjh Paaji, (sic)." Meanwhile, in his Instagram Story, Dosanjh revealed the single will be out on "Friday, the 13th."