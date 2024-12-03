Summarize Simplifying... In short Grammy-nominated sitar virtuoso, Anoushka Shankar, is considering a return to Bollywood after a 20-year hiatus, expressing her love for acting.

Meanwhile, she's preparing for a busy 2025, with a US tour in March, an India tour in December, and the release of her new album, Chapter 3.

Anoushka Shankar eyes return to Bollywood

By Tanvi Gupta 03:24 pm Dec 03, 202403:24 pm

What's the story British-American sitar virtuoso Anoushka Shankar, who is known for her versatility across music genres, has bagged two Grammy nominations this year. This is the 11th time she has been considered for the prestigious award. She has been nominated in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category for Chapter II. On receiving the nominations, Shankar said she was overjoyed and proud of her work.

Family achievements

Shankar shared her Grammy journey and family's success

Reflecting on her long relationship with the Grammys, Shankar reportedly said, "It's been a long journey with the Grammys. I'm particularly happy that my album has been nominated, as I'm really proud of this piece of work." She also emphasized the common success she and her sister Norah Jones have had at the awards. "This is the third year that my sister and I have been nominated at the same time," she revealed.

Bollywood aspirations

Shankar expressed interest in returning to Bollywood

Apart from her musical accomplishments, Shankar has expressed interest in returning to her acting career in Bollywood. She had earlier appeared in the 2004 film Dance Like A Man and when asked about a possible comeback, she answered in the affirmative. "Acting in a film? You know what, I would really love to do it again because there were some ways in which that was really fun," she said.

Future plans

Shankar's upcoming projects and tours

As she nears her 30th anniversary in music in 2025, Shankar is gearing up for a US tour in March and an India tour in December of that year. She is also scheduled to release her next album, Chapter 3, in February-March 2025. These plans spell a busy and exciting year ahead for the sitar maestro as she continues to make waves in music and film.