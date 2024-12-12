Summarize Simplifying... In short Kit Harington is joining Mark Wahlberg in the sequel to the hit Apple TV+ film, 'The Family Plan'.

Kit Harington will star in 'The Family Plan' sequel

By Tanvi Gupta 01:02 pm Dec 12, 2024

What's the story Kit Harington, who is best known for playing Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, will star opposite Mark Wahlberg in the sequel to Apple Original Films's hit action-comedy The Family Plan. The Emmy-nominated actor recently received critical acclaim for his performance as billionaire Henry Muck in HBO's Industry. As per Deadline, the film also stars Michelle Monaghan, Zoe Colletti, and Van Crosby. Harington's role in the film remains undisclosed at this time.

Production details

'The Family Plan' sequel: A star-studded production team

The Family Plan sequel is set during Christmas in Europe, where Dan (Wahlberg) plans an ideal vacation for the Morgans, which is disrupted by his past. It is being produced by a star-studded team including Wahlberg himself. John G Scotti is also listed as a producer. The film will be directed by Simon Cellan Jones, who is also serving as an executive producer. The script has been written by David Coggeshall.

Original triumph

'The Family Plan' original film's success on Apple TV+

The original film, The Family Plan, premiered on Apple TV+ last year and soon became the platform's most-watched film. This success has certainly added to the anticipation for the sequel. The film follows former government assassin Dan as he flees with his family when enemies from his past resurface. The upcoming sequel is part of a series of films produced by Skydance Media for Apple Original Films, including high-action films such as The Gorge and Fountain of Youth.