Summarize Simplifying... In short Badminton star PV Sindhu tied the knot with Venkata Datta, looking regal in a golden silk saree and diamond-studded accessories, while Datta sported a golden sherwani.

The couple is set to host a grand reception, inviting big names like Sachin Tendulkar and PM Narendra Modi.

Datta, a successful professional and entrepreneur, is the Executive Director at Posidex Technologies. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

PV Sindhu got married in Udaipur

PV Sindhu marries Venkata Datta; see first photo of newlyweds

By Tanvi Gupta 04:31 pm Dec 23, 202404:31 pm

What's the story Badminton champion PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai got married in a private ceremony in Udaipur. The news was confirmed by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who attended the event. He posted the couple's first picture as newlyweds, writing: "Pleased to have attended the wedding ceremony of our Badminton Champion Olympian PV Sindhu with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur last evening and conveyed my wishes & blessings to the couple for their new life ahead."

Bridal look

Sindhu's bridal attire: A golden silk 'saree'

For her wedding, Sindhu opted for a golden silk saree. The saree had intricate sequin embellishments and zari detailing, with heavy golden borders adding a regal touch. She teamed it up with a matching embellished blouse and draped an adorned dupatta over her head. Her accessories comprised a diamond-studded maang tikka, statement drop earrings, stacked bangles, and a bejeweled ring bracelet. Meanwhile, Datta Sai looked dashing in a golden sherwani, which was intricately embroidered with zari work.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the picture here

Future plans

Couple's post-wedding plans and reception details

The newlyweds are now looking forward to their wedding reception on Tuesday (December 24) for which they have invited big names like Sachin Tendulkar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For those unaware, Sindhu's now-husband is a successful professional and entrepreneur. He has a Master's degree in Data Science and Machine Learning from the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Bangalore. He's currently the Executive Director at Posidex Technologies, heading marketing, HR initiatives, and global partnerships.