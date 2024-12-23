PV Sindhu marries Venkata Datta; see first photo of newlyweds
Badminton champion PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai got married in a private ceremony in Udaipur. The news was confirmed by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who attended the event. He posted the couple's first picture as newlyweds, writing: "Pleased to have attended the wedding ceremony of our Badminton Champion Olympian PV Sindhu with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur last evening and conveyed my wishes & blessings to the couple for their new life ahead."
Sindhu's bridal attire: A golden silk 'saree'
For her wedding, Sindhu opted for a golden silk saree. The saree had intricate sequin embellishments and zari detailing, with heavy golden borders adding a regal touch. She teamed it up with a matching embellished blouse and draped an adorned dupatta over her head. Her accessories comprised a diamond-studded maang tikka, statement drop earrings, stacked bangles, and a bejeweled ring bracelet. Meanwhile, Datta Sai looked dashing in a golden sherwani, which was intricately embroidered with zari work.
Take a look at the picture here
Couple's post-wedding plans and reception details
The newlyweds are now looking forward to their wedding reception on Tuesday (December 24) for which they have invited big names like Sachin Tendulkar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For those unaware, Sindhu's now-husband is a successful professional and entrepreneur. He has a Master's degree in Data Science and Machine Learning from the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Bangalore. He's currently the Executive Director at Posidex Technologies, heading marketing, HR initiatives, and global partnerships.