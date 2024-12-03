Summarize Simplifying... In short PV Sindhu is set to marry Datta Sai, a successful professional and entrepreneur with a background in finance, data science, and asset management.

PV Sindhu will soon get married to Venkata Datta Sai

PV Sindhu to marry Venkata Datta Sai: Who is he

What's the story Indian badminton star PV Sindhu is set to marry Venkata Datta Sai in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on December 22. Per reports, the wedding festivities will kick off on December 20. A grand reception will also be hosted in Hyderabad (Sindhu's hometown) on December 24. The couple's nuptials have been planned to the tee so that Sindhu can return to international badminton by January, before a crucial season. Here's what we know about Datta Sai.

Professional journey

Datta Sai: A seasoned entrepreneur and data scientist

Datta Sai is a successful professional and entrepreneur, with notable contributions in finance, data science, and asset management. He started his academic journey at the Foundation of Liberal and Management Education, where he earned a Diploma in Liberal Arts and Sciences. He then pursued a BBA in Accounting and Finance from Flame University, graduating in 2018. To further his expertise, he earned a Master's degree in Data Science and Machine Learning from the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Bangalore.

Career milestones

Datta Sai's career and leadership roles

Datta Sai's career took off at JSW, where he worked as a summer intern and later as an in-house consultant. He also managed the Delhi Capitals, an IPL team owned by JSW. In 2019, he took on dual leadership roles as the Managing Director of Sour Apple Asset Management and the Executive Director at Posidex Technologies. At Posidex, his work focuses on transforming banking processes with innovative solutions adopted by major banks like HDFC and ICICI for their critical operations.

Current role

Datta Sai's current role and future plans

Datta Sai is currently the Executive Director at Posidex Technologies, heading marketing, HR initiatives, and global partnerships. His LinkedIn bio shows he has a deep passion for technology and its ability to change lives. He calls himself a prolific writer, a staunch advocate of egalitarianism, and a financial expert. Congratulations to Sindhu and her soon-to-be husband Datta Sai.