Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala to wed on December 4

Chaitanya-Sobhita's wedding could be the next big OTT documentary

What's the story Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya and Made In Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala are reportedly set to get hitched on December 4. Ahead of the wedding, reports indicate that several OTT platforms are competing to acquire the rights to stream a documentary of their nuptials. Netflix is currently leading the race owing to its global reach and marketing prowess, Deccan Chronicle reported.

Star appeal

Why are OTT platforms interested in Chaitanya-Dhulipala's wedding?

The source explained to DC that the couple's popularity is fueling OTT platforms' interest. "He (Chaitanya) is a rising star and also quite popular among Hindi and other non-Telugu OTT viewers. On the other hand, actress Sobhita was seen in Telugu films like Major and also in the Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan." "Her Hindi outreach with web series like Love, Sitara, and the American movie Monkey Man expanded her fan base," added the insider.

Anticipated event

Wedding to be 'grand, star-studded, and strikingly rich'

The source further added that the wedding is much awaited since it involves two popular actors and is being planned by seasoned pan-India star Nagarjuna. "It is the most-awaited event in the tinsel world since two popular actors are getting married and seasoned pan-India star Nagarjuna is organizing and supervising the arrangements." The insider feels "it would be viewed by maximum viewers across the world since Akkineni is a brand on its own."

Pre-wedding buzz

Wedding preparations and pre-nuptial excitement

The wedding will be held at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad and will be a grand affair with close family, friends, and personalities from various fields. In a recent interview, Chaitanya spoke about the upcoming wedding. "There is definitely a lot of excitement and some butterflies...but mostly because of the planning and logistics involved." He also spoke about his deep connection with Dhulipala, saying, "I connect deeply with her. She understands me beautifully and fills a void in me."