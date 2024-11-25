Summarize Simplifying... In short Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Pune has hit a snag as the Excise Department denied permission for liquor sales at the event, following objections from the venue owner.

The concert also faced opposition from political parties, including NCP and BJP, citing concerns over noise pollution and traffic congestion.

Despite these issues, Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour will proceed with shows in other cities.

Diljit Dosanjh is on his world tour, currently touring Indian cities

Diljit's concert faces another government hurdle; this time in Pune

What's the story The Maharashtra state excise department canceled the liquor permit for Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Pune on Sunday. The decision was taken after political parties, residents, and local organizations raised objections. Among the concerns were open liquor sales, noise pollution, and traffic congestion. To ensure law and order at the venue, police personnel were deployed. Earlier, the Telangana government banned him from singing about alcohol and drugs at his Hyderabad concert.

Permit denial

Excise department responded to objections over liquor sales

Excise Department SP CB Rajput told ANI, "We had received an application from the owner of the venue, and he had raised an objection, seeking that serving liquor should not be allowed at the concert." "Therefore, acting on the application, we have denied permission to serve liquor at the concert, and the organizers of the concert have also been informed about it."

Political opposition

Political parties voiced concerns over concert's impact

NCP Pune President Deepak Mankar said his party was against the concert as it would create problems for Kothrud citizens with open liquor sales, loud noise, and traffic jams. Senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil also opposed the event over liquor sales, traffic congestion, and noise pollution. He directed authorities to cancel the event and threatened a protest march if it went ahead.

Artist's view

Dosanjh's stance on alcohol and his ongoing tour

Earlier this month, Dosanjh had said at his Ahmedabad concert that he would stop singing songs about alcohol if a nationwide ban was imposed. He also emphasized the huge revenue earned from alcohol sales. Despite the Pune controversy, Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour will continue with performances in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.