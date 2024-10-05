Summarize Simplifying... In short Doctors protesting at Esplanade have issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the government to improve hospital safety or face an indefinite hunger strike.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, concerned about slow progress on safety measures like CCTV installation and toilet construction in hospitals, has sought a report from the National Task Force.

Despite delays due to floods, the West Bengal government has promised to complete the safety measures by October 15. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The victim was allegedly raped and murdered on August 9

Protesting doctors' 24-hour ultimatum to fulfill demands; otherwise, hunger strike

By Chanshimla Varah 10:50 am Oct 05, 202410:50 am

What's the story Junior doctors protesting the rape and murder of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata on August 9 have issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the West Bengal government. The doctors are demanding improved safety and security measures in hospitals. If their demands are not met within the stipulated time, they have threatened to begin an indefinite hunger strike.

Protest details

'Government has failed to improve hospital safety'

The protest was staged at Esplanade, where junior doctor Parichay Panda expressed dissatisfaction with the government's efforts to enhance hospital safety. "Our demand is simple. We've given the government time to improve the safety and security of hospitals. However, the government has failed to do so," Panda said. He also noted that if their demands are not met within 24 hours, they will begin an indefinite hunger strike.

Legal proceedings

Supreme Court seeks report on safety measures

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court requested a report from the National Task Force regarding safety and other issues related to professionals in the wake of the incident. A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud issued the directive while hearing a suo motu petition concerning the incident. The top court had also previously constituted a National Task Force to examine safety concerns and develop an action plan to prevent gender-based violence in medical institutions.

Safety concerns

Court questions slow progress on safety measures

During the hearing, the Supreme Court enquired about measures taken by the West Bengal government regarding the installation of CCTV cameras, construction of toilets, and biometric systems in hospitals. The court expressed concern over the slow progress of these safety measures. Senior Advocate Dwivedi, representing West Bengal, attributed delays to floods but assured that work would be completed by October 15.