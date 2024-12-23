Summarize Simplifying... In short Taylor Swift surprised a teenage fan, Naya, with a Christmas gift of a Miu Miu outfit and a black bomber jacket, identical to the one she wore when they met.

The pop star, known for her charitable acts, included a handwritten note expressing her fondness for Naya.

Swift's outfit was worth $5,000

Teenage fan praises Taylor's attire; popstar gifts her same dress

What's the story It's a wonderful world if you stan Tay Tay! Grammy-winning pop star Taylor Swift recently surprised a teenage fan named Naya with a special gift. After visiting Children's Mercy Kansas City earlier this month, Swift sent Naya the same plaid Miu Miu set she had worn during her visit. Why? Because the little fan had been awed by the ensemble.

Fan's reaction

'I feel like I'm Taylor Swift right now!'

Naya took to TikTok to share her excitement as she unwrapped Swift's gifts. "Oh my gosh made in Italy!" she exclaimed, describing the gift wrapping as having "very much celebrity vibes." In a playful comment, she added, "I feel like I'm Taylor Swift right now!" The Italian brand's green button-up shirt and matching pleated miniskirt are each valued at $2,250. Along with the Miu Miu set, the pop star also included a black bomber jacket in her thoughtful present.

Singer's message

Swift's handwritten note and surprise plan

Swift also included a handwritten note on custom stationery with her gifts. "Picked you up a few things I hope you'll think are tea. Merry Christmas! Love, Taylor," Naya read aloud from the singer's note. Swift also told Naya how much she loved her, writing, "I loved meeting you last week. You were so much fun." The pop star revealed she had purposely not told Naya where she bought her outfit to surprise her for the holidays.

Charitable acts

Swift's history of generosity and recent achievements

Swift is known for her generosity, having donated $10,000 to a teenager with stage 4 cancer in 2019 and $5,000 to a Canadian fan struggling with tuition fees. She also gifted a $600 Dyson Airwrap to another fan at the same hospital following her visit on the eve of her 35th birthday. The pop star recently concluded her historic Eras Tour and is among Spotify's most-streamed artists for the second year running with over 26.6B streams.