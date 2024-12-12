Summarize Simplifying... In short Jasleen Royal, known for her soulful voice and chart-topping tracks, is set to join Coldplay's India tour, marking their first performance in the country in nine years.

The tour, promoting their latest albums, will feature performances in Navi Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with Royal and other international artists as supporting acts.

Jasleen Royal to join Coldplay's India tour—her most popular tracks

What's the story Jasleen Royal, the acclaimed singer behind hits like Heeriye, has been announced as a supporting artist for the upcoming Coldplay concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The British rock band confirmed the news on Wednesday through a social media post captioned: "Support acts announced for 2025 Asia and North America dates." The post also revealed that all tickets for these shows are already sold out.

Best songs

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' 'Ranjha' top her song list

Royal has had some amazing collaborations, including the music video Dastoor with Babil Khan, Neena Gupta, and Jackie Shroff. She also worked with Yashraj Mukhate and Amit Trivedi on Mann Dhaaga. With her soulful voice and chartbusters like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Love You Zindagi, and Ranjha, Royal is sure to add her own flavor to Coldplay's legendary performances. Last month, Royal created headlines for her new track Sahiba, which saw Vijay Deverakonda and Radhikka Madan in their first collaboration.

Tour details

Coldplay's India tour: Dates and venues

Coldplay will perform in India as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, promoting their ninth and 10th studio albums, Music of the Spheres (2021) and Moon Music (2024). The tour kicked off at Costa Rica's National Stadium on March 18, 2022, and will wrap up at London's Wembley Stadium on September 8 next year. This will be Coldplay's first India performance in nine years after their 2016 Global Citizen Festival performance in Mumbai.

Artist's reaction

Royal's excitement over sharing stage with Coldplay

Expressing her thrill at sharing the stage with Coldplay, Royal said, "I am thrilled and honored to be sharing the stage with Coldplay." "Their music has been a huge inspiration to me, and I can't wait to perform for our incredible fans in India." She also shared the news on social media, captioning it, "Dreams do come true and It's definitely going to be a sky full of stars!! Feeling dizzy announcing this. Special guest at Coldplay India Tour."

Tour schedule

Coldplay's India tour: Dates and supporting artists revealed

Coldplay will take the stage at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21 next year. The Ahmedabad shows will take place on January 25 and 26 at the city's Narendra Modi Stadium. Other supporting artists joining the band on their North America and Asia tour include Nigerian singer Arya Starr, Palestinian-Chilean singer-songwriter Elyanna, Zimbabwean musician Shone Zw, South Korean girl band Twice, and American singer Willow Smith.