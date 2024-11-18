Summarize Simplifying... In short Grammy-winning singer Adele and sports agent Rich Paul are engaged, as confirmed by Adele at a concert in Germany.

Adele confirms her engagement to Rich Paul

Adele flaunts pear-shaped engagement ring from fiancé Rich Paul

What's the story British pop sensation Adele recently flaunted her gorgeous pear-shaped engagement ring during a performance in Las Vegas. The 36-year-old singer flashed the diamond while belting out her 2021 hit I Drink Wine at Caesar's Palace, a fan-recorded video showed. Wearing a blue outfit, she raised her hand to show off the ring, sending the audience into a frenzy.

Adele and her fiancé, sports agent Rich Paul, got engaged in August after dating for three years. The Grammy-winning artist confirmed the news at a concert in Germany, replying to a fan's marriage proposal with, "I can't marry you because I'm already getting married so I can't." Before this, speculation about their engagement was rife after Adele was seen wearing a diamond ring at London's Chiltern Firehouse.

Adele and Paul's relationship: A closer look

The couple's romance first came to light in 2021 when they were spotted together at an NBA finals match. Adele later publicly gushed over Paul, revealing her plans to marry and have another child. Despite reports of a brief rough patch in their relationship, the couple bought a $58 million mansion in Beverly Hills, California, in August 2022. Before her romance with Paul, Adele was married to Simon Konecki from 2018 to 2021. The ex-couple has a 12-year-old son, Angelo.