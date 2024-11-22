Summarize Simplifying... In short Riddhima Kapoor Sahni defended her brother Ranbir Kapoor against the 'misogynist' label, praising his relationship with Alia Bhatt and their parenting skills.

Riddhima defends brother Ranbir Kapoor against 'misogynist' label

Nov 22, 2024

What's the story Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who recently appeared on the reality show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, has come to the defense of her brother, actor Ranbir Kapoor. The latter was heavily criticized a few months ago when his wife and actor Alia Bhatt, in a video, revealed that he had asked her to remove her lipstick. The incident had some netizens calling him a "misogynist." Now, his sister has spoken up.

'They're very happy together, and that's what matters the most'

Speaking to Zoom, Kapoor Sahni was all for Kapoor and Bhatt's relationship. She said, "I know how they are, we all know how they are. They adore each other." "They created the most beautiful child ever, Raha. She's so adorable. They're amazing parents." "So, I don't think they really care about what people say. People will say things, they're trolls for a reason... They're very happy together, and that's what matters the most."

Sahni's personal take on dealing with online trolls

When asked about her own experiences with online trolls, Kapoor Sahni admitted to feeling annoyed but questioned the credibility of these anonymous critics. She said, "I do get annoyed. Then annoyed at who? Was it Richa who said it, or is it Chintu sitting in Chandigarh writing something? Koi bhi kahin pe baith ke kuch bhi likh rahe [Anyone can sit anywhere and write anything]. They don't know us."

Sahni's response to being labeled a 'nepo product'

Sahni also spoke about the "nepo product" tag she often receives. Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's daughter said, "I'm nothing like that. I'm a very simple girl. I love being at home with my family. I rarely go out; I barely socialize." "I don't even bother about trolls. Trolls are trolls because of a reason." "Why highlight them and give them importance? Like I said, logon ka kaam hai bolna, woh toh bolege [people are bound to say something; let them]"