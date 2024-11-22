Summarize Simplifying... In short Former showbiz star Sana Khan, now known as Sayied Sana Khan, has announced her second pregnancy.

After leaving the entertainment industry for a spiritual path, Khan has been sharing her peaceful, faith-driven life on social media, often highlighting the joys of family and motherhood.

The news of her growing family was met with a flood of congratulations and well-wishes from fans. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sana Khan is expecting her second child

'Our family is growing...': Sana Khan announces second pregnancy

By Tanvi Gupta 04:28 pm Nov 22, 202404:28 pm

What's the story Former actor and Bigg Boss 6 contestant, Sana Khan, is expecting her second child with her husband Anas Sayed. Khan announced the news on Instagram with a heartfelt note thanking Allah and seeking blessings for her "growing family." "With the blessing of Allah Almighty our family of three is joyfully growing to four," she wrote. The announcement comes 16 months after the couple welcomed their first child, a son, Tariq Jamil.

Emotional post

'Our family of three is joyfully growing to four...'

Khan shared a simple note in a video, which read, "With the blessing of Almighty, our family of three is joyfully growing to four. Alhamdulillah! A little blessing is on the way." "Saiyad Tariq Jamil is excited to be a big brother. Dear Allah, we can't wait to welcome and cherish our newest blessing. Keep us in your duas. May Allah make it easy for us. Jazakallah Khair." The video announcement was also accompanied by a prayer.

Career transition

Khan's journey from showbiz to spirituality

Khan, who now identifies as Sayied Sana Khan, tied the knot with Sayed on November 20, 2020, in Surat. The ceremony was a private affair attended by close friends and family. Before her marriage, she had announced her intention to leave the entertainment industry to follow a spiritual path. She had written in a note that she had been questioning if the only purpose of life was to chase wealth and fame.

Fan response

Khan's post-showbiz life and fan reactions

The announcement of her second pregnancy was met with an outpouring of congratulations and well-wishes from fans. They expressed their joy for the couple's growing family, wishing them health and happiness. Since stepping away from the limelight, Khan has been giving glimpses of her peaceful and faith-driven life on social media. Her posts often highlight the joys of family and motherhood.