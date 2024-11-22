Bhargav Saikia's 'Bokshi' to premiere at International Film Festival Rotterdam
Bhargav Saikia's debut feature film Bokshi will have its world premiere at the prestigious International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) 2025, reported PTI. The folk horror fantasy, shot in Sikkim's deep forests, has been selected for the Harbour section of the festival. Named after Rotterdam's port city identity, the section features contemporary cinema from around the globe. The IFFR will be held from January 30 to February 9 next year.
'Bokshi' features a unique blend of languages and actors
Bokshi stars Mansi Multani (of Pari fame) and Prasanna Bisht (Farrey). The film's dialogue is a combination of Hindi, English, Nepali, and an invented language called Boksirit. The fictional language was developed by Dutch linguist Jan van Steenbergen and is spoken by certain characters in the film. Saikia described it as "the progenitor of all modern languages."
'Bokshi' explores a teen's journey through ancient myths
The film, written by debutant screenwriter Harsh Vaibhav, explores the life of a troubled teenager who goes on a school expedition to an obscure prehistoric site. As she makes her way through the journey, she is confronted by the unfolding of an ancient myth. The story revolves around Anahita, who finds comfort in Shalini - her enigmatic history teacher taking a trek to 'The Navel,' an unknown prehistoric site.
Saikia expressed gratitude for 'dream premiere' at IFFR
Saikia, who had earlier adapted Ruskin Bond's The Black Cat into a short film, thanked IFFR for giving a platform to his debut feature. He said, "IFFR, which is renowned as a discovery festival and for their edgy programming, is just the ideal place to launch my debut feature Bokshi." He called the film "an ambitious independent production and an adventurous genre film that took nearly five years to complete."
'Bokshi' intertwines elements of folk horror and fantasy
Saikia shared that he is drawn to stories that explore life and the human condition through fantastical and macabre lenses. Since he hails from Northeast India, he wanted to create a "cautionary tale of feminine rebellion with elements of witchcraft, shamanism, and eco-horror" in Bokshi. The film weaves these themes into its genres of folk horror and fantasy, making for a unique watch.