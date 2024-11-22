Summarize Simplifying... In short "Bokshi", a film by Bhargav Saikia, is set to premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam.

The film, starring Mansi Multani and Prasanna Bisht, is a unique blend of folk horror and fantasy, exploring a teenager's journey through ancient myths during a school expedition.

Saikia's debut feature, which took five years to complete, incorporates elements of witchcraft, shamanism, and eco-horror, and even features an invented language called Boksirit.

'Bokshi' to premiere at IFFR 2025

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:18 pm Nov 22, 202404:18 pm

What's the story Bhargav Saikia's debut feature film Bokshi will have its world premiere at the prestigious International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) 2025, reported PTI. The folk horror fantasy, shot in Sikkim's deep forests, has been selected for the Harbour section of the festival. Named after Rotterdam's port city identity, the section features contemporary cinema from around the globe. The IFFR will be held from January 30 to February 9 next year.

Linguistic diversity

'Bokshi' features a unique blend of languages and actors

Bokshi stars Mansi Multani (of Pari fame) and Prasanna Bisht (Farrey). The film's dialogue is a combination of Hindi, English, Nepali, and an invented language called Boksirit. The fictional language was developed by Dutch linguist Jan van Steenbergen and is spoken by certain characters in the film. Saikia described it as "the progenitor of all modern languages."

Plot details

'Bokshi' explores a teen's journey through ancient myths

The film, written by debutant screenwriter Harsh Vaibhav, explores the life of a troubled teenager who goes on a school expedition to an obscure prehistoric site. As she makes her way through the journey, she is confronted by the unfolding of an ancient myth. The story revolves around Anahita, who finds comfort in Shalini - her enigmatic history teacher taking a trek to 'The Navel,' an unknown prehistoric site.

Director's statement

Saikia expressed gratitude for 'dream premiere' at IFFR

Saikia, who had earlier adapted Ruskin Bond's The Black Cat into a short film, thanked IFFR for giving a platform to his debut feature. He said, "IFFR, which is renowned as a discovery festival and for their edgy programming, is just the ideal place to launch my debut feature Bokshi." He called the film "an ambitious independent production and an adventurous genre film that took nearly five years to complete."

Film's theme

'Bokshi' intertwines elements of folk horror and fantasy

Saikia shared that he is drawn to stories that explore life and the human condition through fantastical and macabre lenses. Since he hails from Northeast India, he wanted to create a "cautionary tale of feminine rebellion with elements of witchcraft, shamanism, and eco-horror" in Bokshi. The film weaves these themes into its genres of folk horror and fantasy, making for a unique watch.