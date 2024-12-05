Summarize Simplifying... In short "Pushpa 2" is set to make cinematic history with a record-breaking release of around 40,000 shows across India, and an expected worldwide gross of ₹250cr on its opening day.

The film is predicted to dominate regional markets, particularly in Telugu and Hindi, and is expected to set new benchmarks with its advance booking figures.

The sequel's success is further boosted by increased ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, adding to its box office momentum.

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:18 am Dec 05, 2024

What's the story The much-awaited sequel to Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is finally here! And, it's already creating a storm at the box office with its record-breaking advance booking sales. The movie has reportedly crossed the ₹100cr mark in India alone, setting a new benchmark for any movie. This number includes sales from all language versions of the movie, including Hindi.

The film is set for an unprecedented release with around 40,000 shows across India, making it the widest release in cinematic history. The advance booking figure is expected to easily cross ₹105-110cr, setting a new record for any movie. Even the Hindi version of the film could become the highest-ever advance day booking and is expected to beat Jawan's record of about ₹28cr in advance booking.

With these early projections, Pushpa 2 is likely to have a worldwide gross of around ₹250cr on its first day. This would be a milestone for any Indian movie. The sequel is expected to outdo its predecessor's success, with trade experts predicting it could rake in an unprecedented ₹250-275cr gross worldwide on Day 1 alone. The film's performance is particularly strong in the Telugu and Hindi markets, with the Tamil and Malayalam versions also showing promise.

In Kerala, Pushpa 2 is likely to rake in ₹7-10cr from early morning shows alone while Tamil Nadu would contribute around ₹10-15cr. Overall, the film is expected to cross ₹100cr in the Telugu states alone. The film's success is further strengthened by the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments' decision to hike ticket prices. This move is likely to add to the film's box office momentum.