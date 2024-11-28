Summarize Simplifying... In short Shahid Kapoor's action thriller 'Deva', initially set for an October 2025 release, has been moved to January 2025 to avoid a box office clash with Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra' and Rajkummar Rao's 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'.

Next Article

'Deva' to release on January 31, 2025

Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' advanced to January 2025

By Isha Sharma 08:38 am Nov 28, 202408:38 am

What's the story The action thriller Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, has announced a revised release date. Instead of hitting screens on February 14, 2025, it will now be released on January 31, 2025. The announcement was made via Instagram by the makers who expressed their excitement about bringing this "action-packed thriller" to audiences sooner than expected.

Strategic move

'Deva' avoided box office clash with revised schedule

Initially, Deva was scheduled for an October 11 release, which could have resulted in a multiple-movie clash at the box office on Dussehra. The other two films were Alia Bhatt's Jigra and Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. To prevent that, the makers of Deva pushed its release to February 2025. Moreover, the February 14 release date has now been locked by Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's Chhaava.

Film details

'Deva' is a collaboration between Zee Studios-Roy Kapur Films

Deva is a joint venture of Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. The film is directed by noted Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, who is making his Bollywood debut. In this action thriller, Kapoor plays a "brilliant but defiant police officer," while Hegde plays a journalist.