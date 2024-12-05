Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 1990s, India attempted its own version of the popular sitcom 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' called 'Hello Friends', featuring Cyrus Broacha as Chandler.

However, cultural differences and forced imitation of American styles led to its struggle and eventual cancellation after 26 episodes due to poor reception.

After 21 years, the show has resurfaced on social media, sparking curiosity among a new generation of viewers. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Hello Friends' was a 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' remake

India once had its own 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S'—with Cyrus Broacha as Chandler

By Tanvi Gupta 04:08 am Dec 05, 202404:08 am

What's the story In September 1999, Zee TV launched an Indian version of the iconic American sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S titled Hello Friends, the show wasn't just inspired by but was an exact replica of the original series. The characters, plotlines, and even the set designs were meticulously copied to cater to Indian audiences in Hindi. However, despite these efforts to localize the globally popular show, it failed to resonate with viewers.

Inception

How it all started

Cyrus Broacha recently shared with The Guardian how he became part of Hello Friends. Back in the 1990s, Ajit Pal Mangat—known for making unofficial Hindi remakes of Western shows—decided to create a version of F.R.I.E.N.D.S with mostly MTV VJs. Cyrus was cast as the Chandler Bing character (originally played by the late Matthew Perry), despite not having seen the original show at the time. Reflecting later, he realized Mangat chose him because of his loud personality and non-stop chatter.

Cultural differences

Why the show struggled to succeed

Further, Broacha reflected on why Hello Friends struggled to succeed. The show aimed to closely mimic the original series, with the same characters and storylines, but cultural differences posed challenges. For instance, Ross's wife couldn't leave him for a woman; it had to be a man, and Chandler wasn't allowed to smoke. The irreverent, "cheeky tone of the original was lost in translation." Additionally, the attempt to imitate American styles felt forced and out of place, shared Broacha.

Audience response

Indian audiences rejected the 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' remake

Unfortunately, Hello Friends was received with a lukewarm response by Indian viewers. The show's IMDb rating of 1.4/10 is a testament to its poor reception among the audience. Despite the popularity of F.R.I.E.N.D.S in India, the remake couldn't capture the audience's attention and was canceled after just 26 episodes. Clearly, the show's attempt at recreating the magic of F.R.I.E.N.D.S fell flat. Meanwhile, the original sitcom remains one of the most popular and frequently revisited shows—currently available on Netflix.

Online revival

'Hello Friends' resurfaced on social media after 21 years

After 21 years, talks about Hello Friends returned to X (formerly Twitter), bringing the show to a new generation of viewers. The show sparked a variety of reactions on the platform, with many surprised and curious about this Indian spin-off. For those who want to check out this unique take on F.R.I.E.N.D.S, all 26 episodes of Hello Friends are available for viewing on Zee TV's official YouTube channel.