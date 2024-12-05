Summarize Simplifying... In short "Quicksilver," a viral TikTok novel and Amazon bestseller, is Netflix's next big project.

'Quicksilver' is headed to Netflix

What to expect from 'Quicksilver,' Netflix's next big bet

What's the story Following a fiercely contested auction, Netflix successfully acquired the rights to Callie Hart's fantasy romance novel Quicksilver. The deal, reportedly worth over a million dollars, was brokered by WME. Elizabeth Cantillon will produce the project under The Cantillon Company banner while Hart is set to serve as an executive producer. Here's more about the book that has got the streamer hooked.

Viral success

'Quicksilver' garnered significant attention on TikTok

Hart's novel Quicksilver went viral on TikTok, racking up three million views in only two months of its release. The book, which is the first installment in the Fae & Alchemy series, quickly became a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon after its release last summer. The plot follows a human rebel who accidentally reopens a gateway between realms and binds herself to a handsome Fae warrior.

Global reach

Publishing rights for 'Quicksilver' trilogy sold globally

The publishing rights for the Quicksilver trilogy were auctioned off by WME to Leah Hultenschmidt at Forever (Grand Central Publishing) in a 10-bidder auction. UK rights were secured by Molly Powell at Hodderscape. The novel was re-released in paperback on Tuesday, and a deluxe hardcover edition is slated for Summer 2025. So far, translation rights have been sold in 24 languages worldwide.

Comparable success

'Quicksilver' success reminiscent of 'Twilight,' 'The Hunger Games'

The global success of Quicksilver is similar to the popularity achieved by Stephenie Meyer's Twilight novels and Suzanne Collins's The Hunger Games series. These books saw a major boost in sales after being adapted into successful film franchises. With this acquisition, Netflix has set itself up to potentially replicate this success by creating a film series for its global subscription base.