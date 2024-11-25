Summarize Simplifying... In short Lindsay Lohan stars in Netflix's rom-com 'Our Little Secret', playing Avery, a woman navigating Christmas with her new beau and her ex.

The film, Lohan's third Netflix venture, features a diverse cast including Rudnitsky as Avery's current boyfriend, Chenoweth as the matriarch, and Harding as the ex-lover.

Lohan appreciates the opportunity to create holiday films that bring families together and describes her character as a girl on a love journey.

'Our Little Secret' releases on November 27

'Our Little Secret'—What to expect from Lindsay Lohan's Netflix rom-com

By Isha Sharma 02:00 am Nov 25, 202402:00 am

What's the story The upcoming Netflix romantic comedy, Our Little Secret, premieres on November 27. Directed by Stephen Herek and written by Hailey DeDominicis, the film stars Lindsay Lohan, Kristin Chenoweth, Ian Harding, and Jon Rudnitsky. The plot revolves around Avery (Lohan), who meets her ex-boyfriend during her first Christmas with her new boyfriend's family.

Leading roles

Lohan and Harding lead the ensemble in 'Our Little Secret'

In Our Little Secret, Lohan plays Avery, a woman who spends Christmas with her new boyfriend's family and her ex. This is Lohan's third Netflix film after Falling for Christmas (2022) and Irish Wish (2024). Harding, who played Ezra Fitz in Pretty Little Liars (2010-2017), plays Logan—the ex-lover who suddenly comes back into Avery's life.

Supporting cast

Rudnitsky and Chenoweth complete the main quartet

Rudnitsky plays Cameron, Avery's current boyfriend who unknowingly brings her face-to-face with her ex. He is known for his stint on NBC's Saturday Night Live in its 41st season (2015-2016). Chenoweth, a multi-talented performer with credits in theater, TV shows, and films, plays Erica—the matriarch who unknowingly brings back old memories by mentioning that Avery and Logan come from the same town.

Ensemble cast

'Our Little Secret' features an ensemble supporting cast

The film also features a diverse supporting cast such as Katie Baker as Cassie, Jake Brennan as Callum, Dan Bucatinsky as Leonard, Judy Reyes as Margaret, Ash Santos as Sophie, Henry Czerny as Mitchell, Chris Parnell as a veterinarian and Brian Unger as Paul. Our Little Secret was primarily shot in Atlanta with Heath Ryan editing and Graham Robbins handling cinematography.

Lohan's statement

What Lohan has said about the project

Speaking about the film, Lohan earlier said, "It's so beautiful to be able to do films that are associated with holidays because it's family time." "When you can make a movie that families can remember and come together to see, it makes it all the more special." She has described her character as "a girl soul-searching on a journey of love."