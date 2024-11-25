Will Denzel Washington return for 'Gladiator III'
Denzel Washington, who recently played Macrinus in Ridley Scott's Gladiator II, has spoken about reprising his role in a possible Gladiator III. Speaking to CinemaBlend, the actor jokingly reminisced about the 24-year gap between the first two films and his age. "Well, first of all, there's 25 years between Gladiator one and two...I hope to be around, but I'll be 70 in two months," he said.
Washington's character arc in 'Gladiator II'
In Gladiator II, Washington's character Macrinus is a former slave who mentors Paul Mescal's Lucius. He guides Lucius through the gladiatorial ranks of ancient Rome and helps him seek revenge on the general who destroyed his home village. However, Macrinus has his own ambitions for power in Rome, eventually becoming the story's antagonist.
Washington's potential return to 'Gladiator III' despite character's fate
Spoilers ahead. Despite Macrinus's death at the hands of Lucius in Gladiator II, there's still a slight chance for Washington to return in Gladiator III. If he does reprise his role, it would probably be through flashbacks that will delve into the origins of Macrinus. Moreover, while Scott has confirmed the third part, the plot details are currently under wraps.