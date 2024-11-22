Summarize Simplifying... In short Amazon Prime Lite offers free one-day and two-day delivery, cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI card, and limited access to Prime Video.

However, it lacks additional services like Amazon Music, Prime Reading, and Prime Gaming, and comes with certain restrictions like ads on streaming and single device usage.

Several telecom and internet service providers are now bundling Prime Lite with select plans, making it a cost-effective option for users.

Prime Lite costs ₹799 per year

What are the benefits of Amazon Prime Lite membership

By Mudit Dube 01:45 pm Nov 22, 202401:45 pm

What's the story Amazon offers a budget-friendly subscription plan, Prime Lite, in India. This option is targeted at customers who find the annual fee of ₹1,499 for the regular Prime membership too steep. At just ₹799 per year, Prime Lite provides almost all the benefits of a full Prime subscription but at a fraction of the cost. The plan's introduction is aimed at bringing more users to Amazon's fold with an affordable option.

Delivery benefits

Prime Lite offers free delivery and cashback

Prime Lite members can avail free one-day and two-day delivery on Prime-marked products. There is no minimum order value for this benefit. Also, users opting for no-rush shipping can get a cashback of ₹25 per order. However, morning deliveries are charged an additional ₹175 per order for Prime Lite subscribers, as opposed to ₹50 for regular Prime members.

Card benefits

Prime Lite members get cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI card

For Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card holders, Prime Lite membership provides the same 5% cashback on purchases made on Amazon, excluding digital and gift cards. This benefit makes the shopping experience with Prime Lite remain largely similar to that of a full-fledged Prime membership, despite the lower subscription cost. The idea is to provide value for money without compromising on user experience.

Streaming restrictions

Prime Lite's video streaming service has limitations

Prime Lite subscribers also get access to Prime Video, but with some restrictions. The streaming resolution is limited to HD or 720p and comes with ads. Also, it can be used on a single device at a time. On the other hand, regular Prime members can stream content in up to 4K resolution without any ads and on multiple devices at the same time.

Service exclusions

Prime Lite lacks access to additional Amazon services

Prime Lite users also miss out on other services like Amazon Music, Prime Reading, and Prime Gaming. These are exclusive to regular Prime members. Amazon Music provides ad-free music streaming, while Prime Reading gives free e-books that can be accessed on Kindle or through the Kindle app. Prime Gaming provides free video games and in-game content for passionate gamers.

Partnerships

Telcos and ISPs offer Prime Lite with select plans

Now, several telcos and ISPs are offering a free Prime Lite subscription with select packages. For instance, Jio's ₹1,029 recharge plan offers this benefit. Likewise, Vi's ₹996 three-month recharge plan also offers a three-month Prime Lite subscription. Some popular products of select broadband service providers have also started offering Prime Lite subscriptions.