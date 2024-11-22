Summarize Simplifying... In short Meta is cracking down on 'pig butchering' scams, a sophisticated online fraud where victims are tricked into investing in fake financial schemes.

This year, Meta has removed over two million accounts linked to these scams, primarily from Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, the UAE, and the Philippines.

The company is also collaborating with other firms like Match Group and Coinbase, and using tips from companies like OpenAI, to enhance its scam detection and prevention efforts. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Pig butchering is becoming an increasingly prevalent scam

Meta removes over 2M accounts linked to 'pig butchering' scams

By Akash Pandey 01:32 pm Nov 22, 202401:32 pm

What's the story Meta has reported major progress in its fight against online frauds called 'pig butchering' scams. The company has managed to deactivate more than two million accounts associated with these scams this year. The achievement comes as part of a larger collaborative effort with other companies to eradicate such deceptive practices on its social media platforms.

Scam details

'Pig butchering' scams: A growing online threat

'Pig butchering' scams are an emerging online threat, wherein fraudsters entice victims into investing in financial schemes or cryptocurrency. The scammers then disappear with the victims' money. Meta has described these as "one of the most egregious and sophisticated" online scams. A study cited by Bloomberg earlier this year indicated that these scams may have stolen over $75 billion from victims worldwide since 2020.

Countermeasures

Proactive measures against scam networks

For the last two years, Meta has been keeping a close eye on the criminal networks behind these scams. The company said, "This year alone, we've taken down over two million accounts associated with scam centers in Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, the UAE and the Philippines." Along with account removals, Meta is also constantly updating behavioral and technical signals of these hubs. This approach helps scale automated detection and block malicious infrastructure and repeat offenders.

Joint efforts

Collaboration with other firms to combat scams

Earlier this year, Meta had formed a coalition with Match Group, Coinbase, etc., to fight financial scams together. In its latest update, the company also revealed that it has worked with other companies targeted by scammers. For example, OpenAI recently tipped Meta about "a newly stood up scam compound in Cambodia" after noticing would-be scammers trying to translate scam content. This highlights the importance of inter-company cooperation in fighting online fraud.