Instagram allows you to manually review tagged posts

Getting tagged in random Instagram posts? Here's to manage them

By Akash Pandey 01:09 pm Nov 22, 2024

What's the story Instagram allows you to decide whether posts you're tagged in appear on your profile automatically or manually. By default, when you're tagged in a photo or video, it will be added to your profile automatically. However, if you opt for manual approval, the posts will only appear on your profile after you've approved them.

How to enable manual review process?

To manually choose which photos and videos appear on your profile: Tap the icon (represented with three horizontal lines) on the top right to head to Settings and activity. Scroll down to the "How others can interact with you," section, and tap "Tags and mentions." Under "How you manage tags" section, enable the toggle for "Manually approve tags."

Granting approval for posts to appear on your profile

If you opt to manually add photos and videos to your profile, you'll still receive notifications when someone tags you. To add the tagged photo or video, tap the photo, then click the icon in the top right. Choose "Post options," then select either "Show on my profile" or "Hide on my profile."

How to prevent scammers from tagging you

For those with public Instagram accounts, their privacy settings may allow others to tag them in photos and posts. To prevent this, users can make their account fully private or limit how other accounts interact with them by adjusting the 'Who can tag you' option in their settings. This controls who can tag them in a post and allows for manual approval of tags in case of some settings.

Tags from spam accounts are automatically hidden

Anyone can tag you on Instagram, but tags from accounts flagged as potential spam won't appear on your profile without approval. You can review tag requests marked as possible spam and decide whether to approve or delete them. There's also an option to remove tag requests in bulk. If a tag request is flagged as potential spam, you won't be tagged in the post unless you approve it. Unaddressed tag requests marked as spam will be deleted after 30 days.